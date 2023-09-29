Bridge Advisory LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,771,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 142,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 19,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $147.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

