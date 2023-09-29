Brokers Offer Predictions for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $10.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.92. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $37.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2024 earnings at $9.24 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORLY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $917.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $701.02 and a one year high of $975.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $937.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $917.08.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

