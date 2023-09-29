Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 5,165 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $46,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average of $150.98.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

