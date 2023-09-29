CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 600 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWSC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of PWSC opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $663,455.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,284,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,566,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $47,110.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,118,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $663,455.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,566,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,685 shares of company stock worth $1,738,153 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PowerSchool Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

