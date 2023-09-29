CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $510.27 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $496.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

