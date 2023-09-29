CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 168 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,618 shares of company stock worth $4,827,746. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

