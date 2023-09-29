CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $223,000 Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after buying an additional 519,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,875,000 after purchasing an additional 309,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,177,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,073,000 after buying an additional 501,974 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Lori Ann Flees purchased 8,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $299,755.04. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 12,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at $486,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lori Ann Flees bought 8,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $299,755.04. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,814.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares valued at $522,502. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

