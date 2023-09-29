CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $230,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Corning were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after purchasing an additional 741,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,680,000 after buying an additional 336,351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.32 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.