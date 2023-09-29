CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $299,000 Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.9 %

ENS stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $113.34.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.69%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

