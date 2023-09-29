CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NOV were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NOV by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in NOV by 16.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,932,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after acquiring an additional 543,998 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in NOV by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 46,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in NOV by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. NOV’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. Citigroup boosted their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

