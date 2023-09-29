CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.4% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,814,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,813,000 after buying an additional 121,220 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 10.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIL shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $27.73 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

