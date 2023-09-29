CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 497.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 375,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 312,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92 and a beta of -0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. Research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNTK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Profile

(Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.