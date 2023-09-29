CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 6,200 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other news, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Collin Smyser bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Carter Pate bought 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,763.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 58,965 shares of company stock worth $2,041,654. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

