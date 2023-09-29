CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,014 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 117.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JELD. Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

NYSE JELD opened at $13.41 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

