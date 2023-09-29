CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 588 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Viasat were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $271,334. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Viasat Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

