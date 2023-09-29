CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

