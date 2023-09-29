CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Masco by 42.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 127.8% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 119.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

