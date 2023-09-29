Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-$14.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion. Cintas also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.00-14.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $529.36.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $483.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. Cintas has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $524.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

