Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.