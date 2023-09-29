CKW Financial Group Purchases 3,244 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 538.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

