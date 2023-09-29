Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,961 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

