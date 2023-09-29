Cora Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Alterity Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,405 shares of company stock worth $12,272,635 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $303.96 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.21. The stock has a market cap of $782.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.34.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

