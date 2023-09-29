Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 120 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

