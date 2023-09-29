Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $384.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $333.66 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.33.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

