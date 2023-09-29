Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.13. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.06. The firm has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

