Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 2,542 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $104.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $264.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

