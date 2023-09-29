Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 538.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

PG stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.98. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $120,598.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

