Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CI opened at $290.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.