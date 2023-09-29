Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 50,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,491 shares of company stock valued at $16,848,994. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

