Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,208 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,491 shares of company stock worth $16,848,994. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

