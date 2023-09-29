EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Holdings Cut by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in EVERTEC by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 127,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $3,045,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVTC stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

