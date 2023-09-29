Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 2,828 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.