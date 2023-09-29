Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $832,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $2,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.91.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

