Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $204.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.