Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $58,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 77.1% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 31.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 44.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 122,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE T opened at $15.01 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

