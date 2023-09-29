Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $503.37 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

