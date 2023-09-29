Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.13. The firm has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

