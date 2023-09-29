Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after buying an additional 8,417,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

