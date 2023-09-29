Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.11. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $103.83 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

