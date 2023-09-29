Fifth Third Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of FITB opened at $25.03 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

