Fundamentum LLC Acquires 748 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 95,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $303.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.86 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.47.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

