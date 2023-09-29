FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $17.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.63. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.1 %

AMG stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.