FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Theratechnologies Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Theratechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,972 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 791,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Theratechnologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 244,096 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $66,000.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.