Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 941 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $146.33 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $344.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

