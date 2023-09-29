Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $147.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day moving average of $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.