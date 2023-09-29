HM Payson & Co. Has $28,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after buying an additional 906,554 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $49,649,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after buying an additional 275,895 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981 in the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.65. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -108.64%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.