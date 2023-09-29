Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,150 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

