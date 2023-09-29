Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 3,319 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $231.66 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.72 and a 200-day moving average of $233.13. The firm has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

