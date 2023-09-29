Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

MRK opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.