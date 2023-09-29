Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $203,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,336,000 after acquiring an additional 269,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after buying an additional 1,203,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,806,000 after buying an additional 185,704 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,113,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.29.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $153.76 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.59 and a 1 year high of $157.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.55.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

